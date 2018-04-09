IPL 2018: Nitish Rana shares his success moment

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana today shared her success moment and said that the two wickets he bagged in successive deliveries to get rid of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsmen AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in their Indian Premier League opener was a game changer. His two scalps in the 15th over on Sunday proved vital for KKR as RCB set them a target of 177 which Sunil Narine, with his 19-ball 50,…

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana today shared her success moment and said that the two wickets he bagged in successive deliveries to get rid of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsmen AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in their Indian Premier League opener was a game changer.

His two scalps in the 15th over on Sunday proved vital for KKR as RCB set them a target of 177 which Sunil Narine, with his 19-ball 50, made light of and later skipper Dinesh Karthik (35 not out) ensured they register a comfortable four-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

But in the 15th over when Rana was asked to bowl, De Villiers was in full tilt and with Kohli playing second fiddle at the other end, RCB looked set for a big total after being asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens.

Rana was tonked for a six by the marquee South African batsman on the first ball before he got his and Kohli’s back in the next two deliveries.

“I had nothing to lose, but everything to gain. I saw the ball was gripping well, if I bowled in right areas I might get wickets.

“I backed myself and luckily I got the two big wickets. It was very important to get those batsmen out at that stage,” Rana told reporters at the post match press conference.