IPL-2018: RCB vs Punjab (Match Preview)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. RCB have earlier tasted defeat and will be hoping to well under star India captain Virat Kohli after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB will back on their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum reached a milestone…

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. RCB have earlier tasted defeat and will be hoping to well under star India captain Virat Kohli after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB will back on their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence.

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab. The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire.

Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them. The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who is a local here, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history. Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51.