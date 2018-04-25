IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match Preview

It will be a cracker of a match when Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It will not be an easy way out for any of the teams as both would be eager to clinch a win and move ahead in the tournament. One one hand it will be a more important game for the Kohli led RCB as they have only two wins out of the five matches they…

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Sam Billings/Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma/Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur