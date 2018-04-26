IPL 2018: SRH vs KXIP match prediction and match preview

It will be a big day today as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Game is expected to be a high voltage one with temperatures rising to 39 degrees in the day and evening full of tremendous cricket. For Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness is a concern however, they have pretty good other pacers as well to perform against quality sides.r Mohammad Nabi. While for Kings XI Punjab, Gayle is…

It will be a big day today as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Game is expected to be a high voltage one with temperatures rising to 39 degrees in the day and evening full of tremendous cricket.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness is a concern however, they have pretty good other pacers as well to perform against quality sides.r Mohammad Nabi.

While for Kings XI Punjab, Gayle is expected to come back after missing the last match due to stiff back. Ashwin and KL Rahul are an asset for the KXIP in match against SRH.

Probable XIs:

SRH – Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

KXIP – Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman