IPL 2018: Stage set for a big start of 11th season

Mumbai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 11th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians are a proud bunch of cricketers who have laid their hands on the crown thrice (2013, 2015, 2017) will be led by India opener Rohit Sharma who is the most successful captain in the cash-rich T20 league having led Mumbai to a treble of titles.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be looking forward to bounce back after two year ban, CSK have a brilliant record in the IPL and have notched up the most number of appearances in the final. Apart from winning the title twice, they have finished runners-up on four occasions.

Chennai are led by India’s 50-over and T20 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will himself have a point to prove in his twilight days. CSK has a commendable batting and bowling line up with the likes of Suresh Raina, back in the Chennai Super Kings, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis adding strength to their batting.

In the bowling department, CSK will go with England speedster Mark Wood and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace battery while on the other hand veteran offie Harbhajan Singh and celebrated South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir will handling the spinning segment.

Mumbai Indians will be relying heavily on skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while in the bowling department, speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be getting assistance from the medium pacer Kieron Pollard and spinner Krunal Pandya. The Mumbai pace bowling department is also getting strength from Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman.