IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils (Match Preview)

In form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking forward to cement their play-off berth when they take on a struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Saturday. With six wins from eight games and 12 points in their kitty, Hyderabad boasts of one of the best bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL season. Delhi, on the other hand, has managed to carve out just three wins from nine…

With six wins from eight games and 12 points in their kitty, Hyderabad boasts of one of the best bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL season. Delhi, on the other hand, has managed to carve out just three wins from nine games and are placed at the sixth place in points table.

Skipper Williamson has carried Hyderabad’s batting on his shoulders, amassing 322 runs from eight innings with an average of 46. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad’s batting.

Saha has been poor with the bat with just 79 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 152 runs from seven innings. Yusuf Pathan has also failed to fire on several occassions, a thing which he is known for.