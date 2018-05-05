IPL CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl first

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni today won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both sides have made three changes in their playing XI as AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and Murugan Ashwin replaced Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra and Washington Sundar for Bangalore. On the other hand, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Shardul Thakur made it to the Chennai playing XI…

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni today won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Both sides have made three changes in their playing XI as AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and Murugan Ashwin replaced Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra and Washington Sundar for Bangalore.

On the other hand, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Shardul Thakur made it to the Chennai playing XI in place of Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma and KM Asif.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain), Dhruv Shorey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal