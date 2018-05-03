IPL: Delhi beat Rajasthan in a thriller

It was a brilliant performance by the Delhi Daredevils to bounce back in the tournament and defeat Rajasthan Royals and register a much needed win. DD started of with a bang as Captain Shreyas Iyer along with Rishabh Pant struck rollicking half centuries to provide Delhi Daredevils a comprehensive total. ' play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the hosts pipped Rajasthan Royals by four runs by D/L method in a rain-truncated clash at the Ferozshah Kotla…

It was a brilliant performance by the Delhi Daredevils to bounce back in the tournament and defeat Rajasthan Royals and register a much needed win. DD started of with a bang as Captain Shreyas Iyer along with Rishabh Pant struck rollicking half centuries to provide Delhi Daredevils a comprehensive total.

‘ play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the hosts pipped Rajasthan Royals by four runs by D/L method in a rain-truncated clash at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Thursday.

With sporadic rain affecting the proceedings in the first innings, Rajasthan’s target was curtailed to 151 from 12 overs and the visitors were very much in the chase, thanks to a stroke-filled 26-ball 67 from opener Jos Buttler.

Pacer Trent Boult pulled back things for the home side with a couple of wickets and a brilliant last over where he defended 15 runs as Delhi rose one spot to the No.7 in the points table. Buttler began the chase, clobbering the Delhi bowlers mercilessly all over the park to bring up Rajasthan’s 50 in just 19 balls in the company of D’Arcy Short (44 off 24), who played the perfect second fiddle to the Englishman.