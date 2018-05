IPL: Delhi elect to bat first against Mumbai

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday. Mumbai Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has a shoulder niggle and has been replaced by Mustafizur Rahim. For Delhi, Liam Plunkett comes in place of Avesh Khan. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w),…

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday. Mumbai Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has a shoulder niggle and has been replaced by Mustafizur Rahim. For Delhi, Liam Plunkett comes in place of Avesh Khan.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Liam Plunkett, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.