IPL: Karthik hopeful of KKR reaching playoffs

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik has the opinion that his side still has got a "great chance" of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs even after big defeat through the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League match. KKR slipped one spot to the fifth spot after a crushing 102-run defeat to MI at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday night, days after MI continued their dominance over the purple brigade with a 13-run…

KKR slipped one spot to the fifth spot after a crushing 102-run defeat to MI at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday night, days after MI continued their dominance over the purple brigade with a 13-run triumph at home. With three more games to go, KKR now have to win all of them to ensure their safe passage to the knockout stages and not leave their fate on other teams.

KKR take on Kings XI Punjab next followed by Rajasthan Royals at home, and table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road to finish their engagements.

“I am very disappointed. But there are three games and we take one game at a time,” Karthik told reporters after their humiliating loss to MI which stretched their sorry record against Rohit Sharma’s side to eight straight reversals on the trot.

“So if we win the games I know we have a great chance of getting to the playoffs. I believe in that and want my teammates to believe in that,” Karthik said.