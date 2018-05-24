IPL: KKR vs SRH (Match Preview)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 here on Friday and it will be a cracker of a match. The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai. Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling…

The winner of Friday’s big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai. Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting.

Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion.

On Wednesday night, the purple brigade were reduced to 24/3 during the Powerplay overs and were in trouble at 51/4 soon after. But Karthik (52) and Shubman Gill (28) stemmed the rot before Russell (25-ball 49) batted magnificently to take them to a fighting total of 169/7.

In reply, the Royals were on course with 87/1 at the halfway stage before Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the settled Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson to effect an effortless triumph in the end.