IPL: Kohli credits bowlers for KXIP win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his bowlers even highlighting Umesh Yadav and said that RCB on match against KXIP due to fine bowling in 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing 155 for victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday, host RCB romped home in 19.3 overs, thanks to some fine knocks by Quinton de Kock (45), AB de Villiers (57) followed by Mandeep Singh’s 22, down the order.

After losing their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB was eyeing a win at home and Umesh’s 3/23 restricted the opponents to a chaseable total.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: “Very happy. First home game is crucial. Last year, we couldn’t get off to a start. The crowd has a lot of expectations, and tonight was a game we wanted badly, especially in the initial stages of the tournament.”

“We knew the new ball will come on nicely, and the batsmen hit some good shots. Umesh bowled well, getting three wickets in an over is great,” expressed the 29-year-old.

Kohli further said: “Our mindset is — we want our best bowlers to step up and get confident early on. When only five are playing, you have to hit your areas well. They (bowlers) have done well.”