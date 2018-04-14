IPL live MI vs DD: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and elect to field

Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede stadium. Stats doesn't favour Delhi as they have lost five out of the six games at Wankhede. Live streaming of the match will be available on hotstar. Teams: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya Delhi Daredevils (Playing…

Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede stadium. Stats doesn’t favour Delhi as they have lost five out of the six games at Wankhede. Live streaming of the match will be available on hotstar.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

Rohit: “Good wicket, so we will come out and bat well. Post a challenging score. We got to do our basics right. Little things in the game that we have to win. We didn’t win the little moments in the last two games, something we didn’t do in the past. We have two changes of changes as well.