IPL live update SRHvsCSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to field first

Sunrisers Hyderabad today won the toss and have opted to field first against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It will be a cracker of a match as SRH have the home advantage and are expected to give a good show with stats also in their favour. They have won two of their match here while chasing and have won 8 out of nine matches played here…

Sunrisers Hyderabad today won the toss and have opted to field first against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

It will be a cracker of a match as SRH have the home advantage and are expected to give a good show with stats also in their favour. They have won two of their match here while chasing and have won 8 out of nine matches played here since last season.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

MS Dhoni: So far so good. Everyone has contributed when it comes to bowling or batting. It’s always important that’s why you are playing a team sport. What is important someone soaks up the pressure. Imran Tahir is not fit so Faf comes in.

Williamson: We’ll bowl. Not a strong advantage. Wicket remains similar generally. Shikhar will be ready for the next match. It’s always a tough game. We’ll play at the best of our ability.