IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match Preview)

It will be a cracker of a match as Rajasthan Royals will take on the inform Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on May 25. Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start…

It will be a cracker of a match as Rajasthan Royals will take on the inform Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on May 25.

Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start as favourites against averaged Royals who made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth. Sans the services of in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan got past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win last league engagement to make it to the knockouts.

Chennai Super Kings’ five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab sealed Royals’ place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians also lost to Delhi Daredevils. Both Punjab and Mumbai were in fray for the fourth playoff spot which went to Royals.