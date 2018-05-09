IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils (Match Preview)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to keep the momentum going and carry on their five-match winning streak as they face Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have…

