IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Match Preview)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look forward to register another win when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

If SRH win this match they will clinch their third consecutive win. After starting their IPL 2018 campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side faltered a bit, losing couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Punjab in their last match. Placed second in the points-table, SRH carry 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games.