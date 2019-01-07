Iran: 75 injured in 5.9 magnitude earthquake

As per the details given by the head of Iran Emergency Organisation Pir Hossein Kolivand, in an earthquake measuring 5.9-magnitude on the Richter scale that took place in Iran’s Gilangharb city injured at least 75 people.

The epicenter of the earthquake that hit the country’s western part was monitored at 34.16 degrees north latitude and 45.66 degrees east longitude with a depth of 10 km, according to Iran’s Seismology Center.

Not only this but also at least 15 aftershocks jolted the city ranging from 3 to 4.8-magnitude so far, said reports.

Speaking about the incident to the media, a medical officer said: “Most of the injured people were hurt while escaping to the outdoors in panic. Assessment teams of Iran’s Red Crescent Society have been dispatched to the site of earthquake.”