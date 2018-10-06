IRCTC case: Rabri, Tejashwi Yadav get bail

Bail has been grated to the former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi by the Delhi court, her son Tejashwi Yadav and others in a money laundering case related to the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract.

Special Judge Arun Bhardawaj while granting bail to the accused, who were present in the court room, asked them to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them last month. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 19.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm, for which a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district was given as a bribe.

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad who failed to appear before the court on Saturday will appear before the court via video-conferencing on the next date fixed for hearing.