Is Kapil paid less in his new show? Krushna Abhishek has an answer!

Mumbai: Comedy King Kapil Sharma who recently got married to his rumored girlfriend Ginni Chanrath, after the show went off air due to some issues Kapil was nowhere to be seen for at leats one month but recently he made a great comeback with his new show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2’ aired on Sony television including ace comedians like Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandhan Prabhakar comprising of a new team.

Since the show have started, there have been rumors that Kapil is paid less in the new season of the show as compared to his earlier income and the reason is said to be the entry of famous comedians Bharti and Krushna.

If the rumors are to be believed, Kapil is paid 12-15 lakhs per episode while Krushna and Bharti are paid 11-12 lakhs per episode each respectively.

Clearing the rumours about the same, Krushna clarified: These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is the producer of the show this time ie SK productions is producing the show and the recent appearance of the Khan brothers-Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz along with Salim Khan on the show raised the bars of the show already.