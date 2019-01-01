IS module case: Fresh searches conducted by NIA in Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Official today informed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out the “follow up” searches here in connection with the busting of a new Islamic State (IS) module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam last month.

Ten people comprising the group leader, who were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and National Capital Region were arrested by the NIA on December 26.

“Follow up searches are being carried out today at five locations in Amroha,” an NIA spokesperson said.