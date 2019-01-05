Is Rohit Suchanti the reason behind Srishty Rode-Manish Naggdev’s breakup?

Mumbai: Even though Bigg Boss season 12 has ended but the after effects of the show still prevails, Srishty Rode on one hand bagged in Bollywood project just two days later after getting evicted from the show while on the other hand the actress was already upset after her link-up rumors with Rohit Suchanti inside the house but she also cleared the air by clarifying that she is in a serious relationship with actor Manish Naggdev.

But after Manish Naggdev un-followed Srishty on Instagram, it somehow hinted that there is something wrong between the two but now Manish has made it official that the couple has decided to part ways and end this relationship.

While many people speculated that Rohit Suchanti would be the reason behind their breakup after his closeness to Srishty in Bigg Boss 12 but Manish made it clear that no man or woman including Rohit is the reason behind their breakup instead some minor disagreement made them take this big step.

Now confirming the same, Manish opened up about his breakup with media: “All I can say is minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it. We were expecting different things from each other. Around three weeks ago we realised that things are not working out between us as expected.

So we discussed the future of our relationship and decided that it was better to part ways,” said Manish. However, he says that he has immense love and respect for the actress and he will cherish the time spent with her.