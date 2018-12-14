Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Reception pics are out

Mumbai: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s first reception at the five-storey Worli sea facing bungalow in Mumbai had big celebs making their presence. Among the prominent faces were Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawalla and family among many others.

Reception was a private affair after the grand wedding at Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s residence Antilia on Wednesday. The Ambani Family will be hosting the couple’s second reception at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on Friday which is expected to be another star-studded affair. A musical concert is planned for the grand reception.