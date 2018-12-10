Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet ceremony gets big, Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance

By
Team Pardaphash
-
deepika

Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal has been a huge gala affair and the posts and images are doing round on social media as Bollywood and many other VIP celebrities made their presence at the high profile event.

The videos of the newly-wedded Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, #deepveerwedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance at isha ambani sangeet ceremony, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet ceremony, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet ceremony pics, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet pics

Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal has been a huge gala affair and the posts and images are doing round on social media as Bollywood and many other VIP celebrities made their presence at the high profile event.…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH