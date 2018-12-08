Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies pics here

Pics of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies are out with a special four-day Anna Seva to feed 5,1000 people with special abilities commenced by the Ambani family.

The pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies were doing rounds on the internet as wedding festivities have begun in Udaipur on Friday. The ceremonies began in which people will be served food three times daily till December 10 as part of the other wedding related ceremonies to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot on December 12 in Jodhpur.