Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies pics here

Pics of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies are out with a special four-day Anna Seva to feed 5,1000 people with special abilities commenced by the Ambani family.
The pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremonies were doing rounds on the internet as wedding festivities have begun in Udaipur on Friday. The ceremonies began in which people will be served food three times daily till December 10 as part of the other wedding related ceremonies to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot on December 12 in Jodhpur.
Anna Seva organized by #ambanis at udaipur
The moment when richest person of Asia serves food ❤️ This gesture is winning hearts every second.

"मुझे यहाँ आ कर बहुत सुकून मिला, बहुत अच्छा लगा. आप जब भी हमें याद करेंगे, हम आप कि सेवा में हाज़िर रहेंगे. (It was a pleasure being with you all and I felt a sense of fulfillment on coming here. At any point in the future, when you need us, we will at your service"), said Mukesh Ambani, in his address to those present at Narayna Seva Sansthan. The message was very clear, a humble family at the top echelons of their professions, understood social participation and inclusiveness. As said by Mukesh Ambani some years ago, in his interview to the Times of India, "the purpose of Reliance is to first create societal value, then create customer value, then create employee value and then create sustainable shareholder value". The emphasis of the Ambani – Piramal family on social inclusiveness is apparent.