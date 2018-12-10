Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration pics here, Beyonce, Shah Rukh Khan, Hillary Clinton key faces

By
Team Pardaphash
-
beyonce
The pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani are delight for many who are eagerly waiting for the pics and update of the big fat Ambani family wedding. The Ambani’s brought the house down with the sangeet ceremony of Isha and Anand Piramal during the weekend.

Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, everyone was seen grooving to their own hits at the mega bash however, the highlight of the evening was the moment when former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton matched steps with the likes of Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.

