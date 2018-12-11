Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony special: Aishwarya Rai-Karisma Kapoor dance video here

Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor were seen dancing together at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony and the video is going viral on social media making fans go gaga.
Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremonies like the recently concluded sangeet at Udaipur has seen many celebs including three Khans Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir dancing at the same place and then at the sangeet ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were seen dancing together.
Why would that be of any consequence? Well, that is because Aishwarya is the wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan while Karisma dated Abhishek for seven years before they were engaged to get married. However, the engagement was broken off and Karisma went on to marry her now-ex husband, Sunjay Kapur. So seeing them dance together was pleasant indeed.