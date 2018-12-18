Isha-Anand wedding: Akash Ambani’s unseen video hugging Anand Piramal

People have eagerly waited to see the pictures of India’s most happening weddings of 2018, be it Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. Amongst which the most trending wedding pictures happened to be Isha and Anand’s marriage picture.

After the wedding, Isha and Anand hosted their first reception at their new home, ‘Gulita’. This was followed by another grand reception at Jio Gardens, that saw the who’s who of the political, entertainment, and sports industry make an appearance.

In a video from the function that has gone viral, Isha’s twin, Akash Ambani, can be seen bonding with and lovingly hugging his brother-in-law.

Here is the video:-

For the function, the Reliance heiress wore a custom gold and silver lehenga by Italian fashion house Valentino, while Piramal kept it classy in Raghavendra Rathore.

While exuding grandeur, the wedding festivities were also a celebration of love and family, as is evident from a video posted by designer Manish Malhotra on social media, that shows Isha’s would-be sisters-in-law perform at her sangeet in Udaipur.

The couple’s story began in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year after the 33-year-old Harvard graduate proposed to the RIL Chairman’s daughter. The families started celebrating soon after, beginning with a Ghor Dana in May in Mumbai, followed by a three-day engagement bash in Lake Como – complete with waterworks, a flower shower and a performance by John Legend.