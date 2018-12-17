Isha and Anand receives a special wedding gift from Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: From being one of the most expensive marriages after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s nuptials 37 years ago till date, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal also received the warmth of blessings from almost the entire Bollywood industry.

Famous veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar did something very special as a wedding gift to the newlywed couple; she recorded a rendition of the Gayatri Mantra, a Ganesh stuti and a special message for the bride and groom.

According to the information given by sources, the recording was played during the wedding ceremony. What made the gesture even more special is the fact that Lataji was recording a rendition in her own voice after several years.

With an estimated cost of $100 million, Isha-Anand wedding is said to be the most expensive shaadi India has ever witnessed.