Ishan Kishan credits team backing for his success

KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan after his brilliant innings of 62 runs in just 21 balls said that his performance was the result of the backing that his team gave him. Ishan played superb knock that helped Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a whopping 102 runs.

“It’s always good for a youngster to bat up the order and when your skipper and the franchise is backing you, it’s just about playing your game. I am comfortable batting anywhere,” Kishan told reporters at the post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

MI were 62 for 2 after nine overs when Ishan joined skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease. Rohit’s message to Kishan was pretty simple — “back yourself and attack”.

“Coach also said in the time-out that just be yourself, back yourself and that we needed some good hits today. Rohit bhai also said, ‘You can hit well, just look at the ball and get with the flow.’

“They knew if I remained there I could get a lot of runs. I just had to look at the ball till the last moment and keep it going,” the 19-year-old Jharkhand southpaw said.

It took Ishan 30 minutes to change the complexion of the game. From 72/2 after 10 overs, MI jumped to 144 in the 15th over.