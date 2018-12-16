Isha’s this pic with Nita Ambani dazzling in Sabyasachi lehengas will give you family goals!

Mumbai: Amidst the wedding season wherein almost all celebrities are getting married one after the other, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal on December 12 with almost every big personalities attending the wedding and making it a gala affair.

After the grand wedding, they hosted a reception for the Reliance family and the party was nothing less than lavish, just like all the other functions the Ambani family has hosted till date.

The picture of Nita Ambani along with daughter Isha dazzling in Sabyasachi lehengas is giving family goals to everyone out there while Mukesh Ambani looked handsome in Sabyasachi’s sherwani. A picture of Mukesh Ambani with his wife and daughter from the reception party is going viral on the internet as they give everyone major goals.

Here are the pictures:-