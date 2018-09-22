Ishita Dutta to be seen doing action film

Actress Ishita Dutta will soon be seen doing action for the first time on screen and she is looking forward to her at action scenes for a film titled “Blank”.

Movie will also star Sunny Deol and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia, who will make his Bollywood debut.

“It’s an action film. I am doing action for the first time. So, it got me really interested in the project. I play a cop and it will release in January next year,” Ishita told media in a telephonic interview. The “Firangi” actress has another film in her kitty.

“It’s a thriller. I am really excited about it. A lot of interesting projects are happening, so I am happy. Professionally, it has been a good year for me,” she said.