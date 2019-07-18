IT attaches Rs 400 cr benami commercial plot of Mayawati”s brother

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department today said that it has attached a benami commercial plot in Noida worth Rs 400 crore belonging to BSP chief Mayawati”s brother Anand Kumar and his wife ahead of by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior IT official told that the wealth of Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata rose steeply between 2007 to 2012, coinciding with the years Mayawati was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

An IT order said the Benami Prohibition Unit of Delhi had passed a Provisional Attachment order on Tuesday under section 24 (3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. This related to the plot of land measuring 28,328.07 square meters (seven acres) located in a prime locality in Noida which is owned by Anand Kumar and his wife.

“The book value of the property is approximately Rs 400 crore,” the order said.