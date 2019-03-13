It is a flawed idea that Congress does not have allies: Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi who is the President of Congress Party said that it is a flawed idea that Congress does not have allies instead it’s the Bharatiya Janata Party that is without an alliance.

“We have an alliance in Tamil Nadu, we have it in Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” said Gandhi.

He added that talks of alliance were in final stages in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

He lashed out at PM Modi for recklessly carrying out reforms like Demonetisation and said that anger against the Modi government and the NDA is palpable across the country.

“It is a flawed idea that Congress does not have allies, It’s the BJP that is without an alliance,” said Rahul Gandhi, apparently suggesting that the NDA is an alliance which looks like a single grouping only on paper

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister came on the same day the PM went on a tweetstorm. On Wednesday PM Modi tweeted 29 times in one hour during which he tagged biggest names in India including Rahul Gandhi and urged them to work to create awareness among voters and to encourage them to come out in large numbers to cast votes in Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about Prime Ministerial candidate in the UPA, Rahul Gandhi said that it will be “very arrogant” of them to zero-in on a name. He said that people of the country will choose the PM.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23 and the Lok Sabha election 2019 results will likely be declared on the same day i.e., May 23.