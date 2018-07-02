It is all about training mind to succeed & overcome fears: Kangana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, talked about her new video campaign for fitness brand Reebok and said that it is all about training mind to succeed and overcome fears and she also stated that anything is possible with strong will and tough mind.

“Shooting for this video was physically challenging but with a strong will and tough mind anything is possible. It is all about training the mind to succeed and overcome fears. The idea was to deliver my best and make the workout seem as real and ripped on camera.

“This high intensity driven exercises demanded physical strength and I realized how my fitness regime in real life helped me portray them in reel life too,” she told media in a statement.

Unlocking true human potential through the power of fitness, the brand has released a series of videos featuring brand ambassador Kangana.

The actor, who is known for donning off-beat roles and redefining conventions, is seen flipping tires, doing handstand pushups, box jumps, kick boxing and is even seen doing monkey bar exercises on a scaffolding.

Talking about these videos, Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India, said: “Kangana aptly depicts the importance of fitness in defying the odds and rising above the challenges through her rigorous workout, her fitness levels are inspiring and that is clearly visible through these videos.”