It is always exciting to move to new space: Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in the thriller movie ‘Ittefaq’ and is now finally shifting to a new centrally located abode in Bandra, said that it is always exciting to move to a new space as he needs a bigger apartment because his parents often visit him.

“It is always exciting to move to a new space. I needed a bigger apartment since my parents often visit me. They say, ‘Create a space that reflects your personality’. And you know what? I am exactly doing that,” Sidharth said in a statement to the media.

The Delhi boy shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in showbiz over a decade ago.

“While I have spent most of my growing years in Delhi, Mumbai has become very close to my heart too. I moved out of Delhi in 2007 and shifted in a co-sharing apartment in Mumbai. While I think of the past, each day was fun and a new adventure. Moving into my new abode is a step closer to my perfect home,” he added.

He has been roped in to play the lead role in a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. It is being produced by Karan and directed by Vishnu Varadhan.