It is important to read both good & bad criticism: KJo

Mumbai: Clearing his stance on criticism, famous filmmaker Karan Johar said that it is important to read both good and bad criticism and sometimes all the criticism makes them stronger.

“All the praise, all the criticism somewhere makes you stronger. I read a lot of criticism and wake up to abuse sometimes and wake up to the nasty things they write about you but some of the things they write are actually true,” Karan said.

“When they criticise you, they are coming from some place of information that you must have also about yourself. Hence, it’s important to read the good and the bad and sometimes just turn your face from the ugly,” he added.

The filmmaker expressed his way of handling social media while talking to actor Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khattar during an episode of “Koffee with Karan” season 6, read a statement.

On handling the negativity on social media, Shahid said: “I actually don’t find it a pressure at all, I have made peace with it. I give it as much importance as it is necessary.”

But Shahid said he doesn’t pay attention to damaging comments because that way it ends up messing with their head.

The episode will air on Sunday on Star World.