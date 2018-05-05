It is important to understand that the audience is changing: Rani

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Rani Mukherjee who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Hichki’, said that it is really important to understand that the audience is changing and that they want to see a good film and a content oriented film. While talking to the media via phone, when asked if she feels that age and marital status of an actress considered detrimental in the industry went on to say: "The success of 'Hichki' has changed a lot of…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Rani Mukherjee who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Hichki’, said that it is really important to understand that the audience is changing and that they want to see a good film and a content oriented film.

While talking to the media via phone, when asked if she feels that age and marital status of an actress considered detrimental in the industry went on to say: “The success of ‘Hichki’ has changed a lot of that thinking… It is important to understand that the audience is changing. They want to see a good film and a content oriented film… When you give them a good film they don’t really care what your martial status is.”

Rani, 40, says that the audience wants to be “entertained by films”.

“What I am doing in my personal life is none of anyone’s business… What I do outside my work is not really important as long as I am doing films and the roles that suit me and the roles which I feel the audience will connect with,” she added.

The actress is married to Yash Raj Films’s head honcho Aditya Chopra. She tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed her first child — a daughter named Adira in 2015.