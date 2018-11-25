Mumbai: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who was last seen rocking the box office with his movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, said that it is vital that men understand humiliation that women go through.

Farhan’s MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation of India (PFI) jointly released the three-minute short “She” online.

“For women to feel safe in our society, it is important that men change their mentality and behaviour. This short film ‘She’ gives the other perspective – of how ignorant men are about this violence. It is imperative that men understand the humiliation that women go through. Only then will they truly make an effort to change,” Farhan said in a statement.

Khan, the film’s creative lead, added: “Men feel entitled to perpetuate violence against women. They feel it is their right. Director Ranjeeta Kaur exposes that entitlement in ‘She’.”

PFI Executive Director Poonam Muttreja said: “Though more women are now finding the courage to speak out and report abuse, a large part of society still normalises such crimes, until it reaches the point of really heinous forms of violence. Men need to recognise that the everyday forms of violence and violation faced by women are no less harmful.”