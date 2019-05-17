Italian Open: Nadal, Djokovic enter quarterfinals

Spanish world number 2 Rafael Nadal routied out Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Just a few hours after brushing aside Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-1 in 66 minutes, Nadal needed just 62 minutes to dismiss Basilashvili by a nearly identical score. The eight-time Rome Masters champion and 11-time French Open champion has yet to reach a clay-court final this season and has not won a title on any surface since capturing the Rogers Cup on hard courts in Toronto last August.

Serbian world number 1 Novak Djokovic started his day by defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-3 and then cruised past Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-0.

He will next take on big-hitting Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, the world No. 9, who won both of his matches Thursday in straight sets. Afterward, Djokovic noted that neither he nor Del Potro had spent an inordinate amount of time on court and should be in good shape for Friday.