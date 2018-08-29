It’s a great opportunity that Netflix came on board: Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actress Radhika Apte who has been roped in for ‘Ghoul’, Netflix India’s first horror mini-series said that it is a great opportunity that Netflix came on board and they decided to make it into a mini-series. She is so glad that it is a mini-series and not a film because there are certain things that (director) Patrick Graham really wanted to have in the project.

Radhika had three releases — “Lust Stories”, “Sacred Games” and “Ghoul” — this year on Netflix.

Twitterati started targeting the “Phobia” actress when the trailer of “Ghoul”, Netflix India’s first horror mini-series, got unveiled in July. One user wrote: “Radhika Apte is to Netflix what Alia Bhatt is to Dharma.”

Asked about her long association with Netflix, Radhika told IANS here: “It has not really been that long. ‘Sacred Games’ was the only series that I knew was a Netflix original series. ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Ghoul’… when I shot them were not associated with Netflix. So this is just a great coincidence.

“Not just a coincidence, it’s a great opportunity that Netflix came on board and they decided to make it into a mini-series. I am so glad that it is a mini-series and not a film because there are certain things that (director) Patrick Graham really wanted to have in the project which… it was getting difficult because it was a timebound thing because of it being a film and I am so pleased that we could add that and make it into series.”

