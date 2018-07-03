It’s been one year that I entered Bollywood: Akhil Sachdeva

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Akhil Sachdeva who has given many hit songs to the industry and his fans, said that it has been one year since he entered Bollywood but things are difficult right now because in the industry people think he is a composer, singer and lyricist but in reality he is a singer first.

“It’s been one year that I entered Bollywood and I did one song ‘Humsafar’ and it became song of the year. However things are difficult right now because in Bollywood , people think I am a composer , lyricist and then a singer but in realty I am a singer first.

“People would have thought that I might be getting lot of offers but it’s not. I still have to struggle every day. It’s the time and phase because I am not just a singer so when you have too much of qualities given by god, it will take it’s own time,” Akhil told, media.

In 2011, Akhil started as the lead vocalist of the Delhi-based music band, Nasha. His Bollywood journey started when he happened to meet Shashank Khaitan, the director of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.