It’s not just a wave but a storm in Karnataka, thunders Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the party's election campaign in Chamarajanagar district for the upcoming Assembly election and said that a pro-BJP "storm" is sweeping Karnataka this time. Prime Minister will also address rallies on Tuesday in Udupi and Belagavi districts. "We hear in Delhi that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. But as I see it, it's not just a wave but a storm," thundered Modi, addressing hundreds in Santhemarahalli village, about 170 km south of Bengaluru.…

Modi’s speech was translated simultaneously into Kannada, a first since his visits to the southern state over the past few months.

“(BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate) B.S. Yeddyurappa is the hope for Karnataka and he will soon be chosen as the Chief Minister,” said Modi.