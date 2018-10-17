It’s overwhelming & amazing to be a part of ‘Namaste England’: Aditya Seal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Seal who was last seen in the movie ‘Tum Bin 2’, said that it is overwhelming and amazing to be a part of such a big film ‘Namaste England’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The movie, directed by Vipul Shah, features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

“It’s overwhelming and amazing to be a part of such a big film. Arjun and Parineeti are like a house on fire. Their little ‘nok jokh (bickering)’ is super cute and keeps you entertained,” Aditya said in a statement.

He says he can’t reveal much about the character he essays in the movie.

“Namaste England” will release on Thursday.