Its very important for batsmen to stand up: Kohli

Melbourne: India skipper Virat Kohli today urged his batsmen to stand up and assist the bowlers in their good job in the third Test that will begin on Boxing Day.

Kohli struck a magnificent 123 in the second Test but could not stop Australia from winning by 146 runs as the other batters around him failed.

Similarly, in the first Test Pujara’s hundred helped India win by 31 runs. Indian bowlers, on the contrary, have done exceedingly well, picking up 40 wickets in four innings.

“It is very important for batsmen to stand up, because as everyone can see, our bowling has been performing really well. Otherwise, the bowlers won’t be able to do anything with the totals that we have been compiling,” skipper Kohli said on the eve of the third Test.

“If we are batting second, we will try to take the lead or get as close to the opposition total as possible. If you equal a big score, then it becomes a second-innings’ match and if you take a good first-innings lead, then you can capitalize on that,” Kohli added.