iVOOMi’s i2 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 7,499

New Delhi: Chinese electronics company iVOOMi today launched “i2” with 3D mirror finish in India and the price of the smartphone has been kept at Rs 7,499.

Here are the features and specifications of the phone:

“Full View” display and facial recognition

The smartphone also supports dual active 4G VolTE connectivity

“iVOOMi ‘i2’ is a design inspiration with features like face unlock and 3D mirror finish body

The 3D mirror finish back panel consists of 15 layers of optical coating

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 2A fast-charge technology and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio

The device packs in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card slot

An MTK 6739 processor powers the device

There is a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with flash and an 8MP front camera on the smartphone

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System (OS)