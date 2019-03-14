Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger-Disha’s marriage, says they might get married in future

Mumbai: Grabbing all eyeballs Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani walked hand in hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding giving the spark of wedding gossips about the rumored couple. Finally, Jackie Shroff opened up their relationship and said they might get married in the future or maybe they just remain friends.

In an interview with the media, Jackie who was recently seen in the trailer of Romeo Akbar Walter, said, “He found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around, They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends.”

Disha and Tiger sizzled the screen together back in 2016 in a music video titled “Befikra.” Later, they made several public appearances together and ended up sharing the silver screen in Baaghi 2. However, the two actors steered clear of accepting their relationship in public.

Recently, on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Tiger was asked if he was in a relationship with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. To this, he replied, “We both have similar interests and I don’t have many friends in the industry. And she’s one of the very few friends I have that I am comfortable with. I’m great friends with her. I love her company and we are keeping it at that, really.”

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Student of the Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Disha will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She is also doing Anil Kapoor starrer Malang where she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.