Jaishankar to embark his first abroad trip, to visit Bhutan on June 7

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will commence his first overseas trip to Bhutan from June 7 reflecting the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with the kingdom.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Jaishankar will visit Bhutan on June 7-8.

“This is Dr. Jaishankar’s first visit abroad as the External Affairs Minister and reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour,” it said.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister is expected to call on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and its Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. He will meet his counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji.

The statement said that India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by “utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understaning”.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation, the ministry said.

“The External Affairs Minister’s visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the high levels between the two countries,” the statement said.