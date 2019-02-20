Jammu curfew relaxed for three hours, things under control

After the cowardly terrorist attack on Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed 49 soldiers, curfew was imposed on the very next day of the attack in Jammu but days after the attack finally the situation is under control and the curfew is relaxed in Jammu for three hours today.

The curfew that has been in force since February 15, a day after the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy that claimed the lives of 49 troopers, was relaxed in all parts of the district from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Inspector General of Police of Jammu zone, M.K. Sinha said.

The situation would be reviewed after the relaxation period was over, he added. On February 15, miscreants had torched and damaged dozens of vehicles carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the February 14 attack following which the authorities imposed curfew.

“Things are returning to normal. Miscreants trying to disturb harmony among different sections of the society are being booked and will be dealt with accordingly,” the police officer said.

Earlier reports had said the curfew was relaxed for four hours, but the authorities clarified.

Mobile Internet services would also remain suspended for the sixth consecutive day.

On Tuesday too, the curfew was relaxed in few parts of the Jammu city in three phases. No untoward

incident was reported from anywhere during that period.

Tension had mounted in the city as hundreds of Kashmiris living here felt unsafe after their selective targeting.