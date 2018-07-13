Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t feel ‘Kapoor legacy’ pressure

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor today went on to say that she does not feel much pressure of being part of celebrated Kapoor family and just wants to work hard and entertain people.

Janhvi is marking her Hindi film debut with forthcoming film ‘Dhadak’, says she doesn’t want to give too much attention. Janhvi was interacting with media to promote ‘Dhadak’ along with her co-actor Ishaan Khatter on Thursday in Mumbai.

When asked if there was any pressure in maintaining the ‘Kapoor legacy’ that has produced actors like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvadhan Kapoor, Janhvi said: “There is some kind of pressure but I don’t want to give much attention to it. The kind of love my family has received over the years, we all are very thankful to that.

“I want to earn same amount of love and appreciation from audience for myself but I know that would not be easy as I need to work hard for that. I want to make audience happy through my work because they have given so much love to our family. Wherever we are today is all because of love from the audience. I want to entertain them in return.”